Sasquatch bats strike again, beating Mining City 15-10
EXPEDITION LEAGUE BASEBALL

Sasquatch bats strike again, beating Mining City 15-10

  Updated
Spearfish Sasquatch logo

The Spearfish Sasquatch eclipsed double-digit runs for the fourth straight game Monday night and 16th time this season, collecting 14 hits in their 15-10 victory over the Mining City Tommyknockers in Dickinson, North Dakota.

The Sasquatch (28-13) tallied six extra-base hits, all doubles, with two apiece from Johnny McHenry and Hayden Driggs. McHenry finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs, while Driggs went 2 for 6 with a run.

Theo Hardy earned three runs and two RBIs in a 1 for 3 performance, Ben Parker went 3 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs and Charles McAdoo went 3 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs. Rapid City native Ryan Bachman finished 0 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Hayden Sylte lasted 4 1/3 innings on the mound, surrendering one run on three hits while striking out five and walking one. Jack VanDoran earned the win in relief, allowing one run on two hits and fanning one in 2 1/3 innings of work.

Spearfish will face the Tommyknockers (22-20) in the second of four meetings Tuesday in North Dakota.

