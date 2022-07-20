 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
INDEPENDENCE BASEBALL LEAGUE

Sasquatch best Casper Horseheads in offensive slugfest

Spearfish Sasquatch logo

The Spearfish Sasquatch defeated the Casper Horseheads 16-12 in a game that saw a total of 33 hits on Wednesday night at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

The Sasquatch trailed the contest 8-2 before it blew the game wide open with nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take an 11-8 lead. Spearfish scored 14 runs in its last three trips to the plate en route to a home victory.

Brian Wrenn earned the win, as he allowed one run (earned) on one hit with a strikeout and no walks in two innings of relief.

Kaleb Whitiker suffered the loss in 1/3 innings. He surrendered six runs (five earned) on six hits with one walk and no strikeouts.

Nicky Winterstein led the way for the Sasquatch at the plate. The Columbia, South Carolina native finished 3 for 4 with two runs, three RBIs and a walk.

Rapid City Post 22 alum Ryan Bachman finished 1 for 3 with two RBIs, two runs and two walks.

The Sasquatch return to action against the Horseheads at 6:35 p.m. Friday in Casper.

