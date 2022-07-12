 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
INDEPENDENCE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Sasquatch dominate Casper 10-0

The Spearfish Sasquatch collected 12 hits and scored all their runs in the first six innings to throttle the Casper Horseheads 10-0 on Tuesday at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

Harrison Clark doubled as part of a 3-for-3 performance that included two runs and two RBIs for the Sasquatch (19-22). Nick Winterstein went 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs and two RBIs, and Bryson Hoier tallied a pair of knocks with two runs. 

Johnny McHenry also picked up a double and two runs, and David Dielman added two RBIs.

Kenji Miller threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings on the mound, surrendering four hits while walking four and striking out two. Wyatt Adams finished off the shutout with one hit allowed and two strikeouts without a walk.

Spearfish begins a five-game road series against the Western Nebraska Pioneers on Wednesday in Gehring, Nebraska.

