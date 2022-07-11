Sasquatch drop 3rd straight in close to Casper

The Spearfish Sasquatch came close to overcoming a three-run deficit but fell short in a 7-6 loss to the Casper Horseheads on Monday at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

Johnny McHenry hit his first home run of the season for the Sasquatch (18-22) and collected two runs and three RBIs, while Gabe Springer tripled and went 2 for 4 with a run and Harrison Clark tallied a run and an RBI in a two-hit performance. Ryan Bachman and Bryson Hoier also doubled.

Kolby Schiffer lasted five inning on the mound, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out four and walking one in the no decision.

Spearfish hosts the Horseheads (13-27) again on Tuesday.