Sasquatch drop Game 1 of championship series in 15 innings

Through five extra innings Thursday night, an ending seemed nowhere in sight as neither the Spearfish Sasquatch nor the Western Nebraska Pioneers could put many runners on the base.

But the Sasquatch blinked first in the top of the 15th inning, loading the bases with no outs before giving up a go-ahead RBI-walk, followed by three straight hit-by-pitches and a pair of two-run singles, to suddenly go down by eight runs.

They couldn't respond in the bottom-half of the frame to keep the game going, falling 11-3 to the Pioneers in Game 1 of the Independence League Baseball Championship Series at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

Following an off-day Friday, the best-of-three series will resume Saturday as it flips over to Gehring, Nebraska for Game 2 and Game 3 on Saturday and Sunday.

Leadoff batter Bryson Hoier recorded the only multi-base hit for the Spearfish, doubling and going 2 for 6 with an RBI. Trey Vorwald earned two hits and scored a run, while Davis Carr picked one run and one RBI and Rapid City native Ryan Bachman added a run.

The Sasquatch, who surrendered a 3-1 lead, finished with 10 hits and struck out 19 times.

Six Spearfish also pitched. Starter Nathan Leininger lasted six innings, allowing one run on four hits and three walks without recording a strikeout. David Dielman earned the loss in relief after giving up four runs, all earned, on three hits and three walks while fanning four.

Western Nebraska reliever Paul Panduro struck out 15 batters in seven scoreless inning to finish the ballgame.

First pitch Saturday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.