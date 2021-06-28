 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sasquatch earn 3rd straight victory with win over Big Sticks
alert
EXPEDITION LEAGUE BASEBALL

Sasquatch earn 3rd straight victory with win over Big Sticks

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Spearfish Sasquatch logo

The Spearfish Sasquatch grabbed their third straight win Monday night, topping the Badlands Big Sticks 7-4 at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish in a contest that lasted three hours and 15 minutes.

The Sasquatch (19-9) are now 3-3 against the Big Sticks (16-12) this season and will begin a six-game road trip on Tuesday.

Hayden Driggs tallied two doubles as part of a 3 for 4 day in which he added two runs and two RBIs, while Theo Hardy and Ben Parker had multi-hit performances, with Parker earning a double. Charles McAdoo notched a triple and scored three runs.

Starting pitcher Nicky Winterstein surrendered just one hit while throwing 3 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out one and walking one. Reliever Hayden Sylte, despite allowing four runs on five hits in 2 1/3 innings without registering a strikeout, earned his second win of the season, while Reilly Kirkpatrick got the save, tossing two shutout innings and fanning two to close out the victory.

After McAdoo reached third on a base hit in the bottom of the second inning, he was driven in off an RBI-single from Driggs to put Spearfish on the board. Chandler Ibach then drove in a run to make it 2-0 after two.

The Sasquatch extended their lead to five in the fifth when Parker hit an RBI-double and Driggs smacked a two-run double to make it 5-0.

The Big Sticks answered with four runs in the sixth inning to make it a one-run game, but the Sasquatch grabbed two insurance runs in the seventh off runs from McAdoo and Driggs. Spearfish then held Badlands scoreless in the final three frames.

The Sasquatch begin a three-game series against the Sioux Falls Sunfish (14-15) on Tuesday at Karras Park.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump org's legal team meets with prosecutors

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 26
Local

Your Two Cents for June 26

Calling the police to report illegal fireworks is about as effective as using a screen door on a submarine to keep the water out.

Your Two Cents for June 23
Local

Your Two Cents for June 23

If the American bishops vote to deny communion to those who are pro-abortion they are promoting a moral position, not a political agenda. It w…

Your Two Cents for June 25
Local

Your Two Cents for June 25

It is an honor for Mayor Allender to be invited to the White House to share some of the many things which we do right in our community. Kudos …

Your Two Cents for June 24
Local

Your Two Cents for June 24

Those blaming "Biden and the Democrats" for the Juneteenth federal holiday need to realize that the Senate passed it unanimously and the House…

Watch Now: Related Video

Governor warns heat wave concerns will happen elsewhere

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News