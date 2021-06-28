Sasquatch earn 3rd straight victory with win over Big Sticks

The Spearfish Sasquatch grabbed their third straight win Monday night, topping the Badlands Big Sticks 7-4 at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish in a contest that lasted three hours and 15 minutes.

The Sasquatch (19-9) are now 3-3 against the Big Sticks (16-12) this season and will begin a six-game road trip on Tuesday.

Hayden Driggs tallied two doubles as part of a 3 for 4 day in which he added two runs and two RBIs, while Theo Hardy and Ben Parker had multi-hit performances, with Parker earning a double. Charles McAdoo notched a triple and scored three runs.

Starting pitcher Nicky Winterstein surrendered just one hit while throwing 3 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out one and walking one. Reliever Hayden Sylte, despite allowing four runs on five hits in 2 1/3 innings without registering a strikeout, earned his second win of the season, while Reilly Kirkpatrick got the save, tossing two shutout innings and fanning two to close out the victory.

After McAdoo reached third on a base hit in the bottom of the second inning, he was driven in off an RBI-single from Driggs to put Spearfish on the board. Chandler Ibach then drove in a run to make it 2-0 after two.