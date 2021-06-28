Sasquatch earn 3rd straight victory with win over Big Sticks

The Spearfish Sasquatch grabbed their third straight win Monday night, topping the Badlands Big Sticks 7-4 at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish in a contest that lasted three hours and 15 minutes.
The Sasquatch (19-9) are now 3-3 against the Big Sticks (16-12) this season and will begin a six-game road trip on Tuesday.
Hayden Driggs tallied two doubles as part of a 3 for 4 day in which he added two runs and two RBIs, while Theo Hardy and Ben Parker had multi-hit performances, with Parker earning a double. Charles McAdoo notched a triple and scored three runs.
Starting pitcher Nicky Winterstein surrendered just one hit while throwing 3 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out one and walking one. Reliever Hayden Sylte, despite allowing four runs on five hits in 2 1/3 innings without registering a strikeout, earned his second win of the season, while Reilly Kirkpatrick got the save, tossing two shutout innings and fanning two to close out the victory.
After McAdoo reached third on a base hit in the bottom of the second inning, he was driven in off an RBI-single from Driggs to put Spearfish on the board. Chandler Ibach then drove in a run to make it 2-0 after two.
The Sasquatch extended their lead to five in the fifth when Parker hit an RBI-double and Driggs smacked a two-run double to make it 5-0.
The Big Sticks answered with four runs in the sixth inning to make it a one-run game, but the Sasquatch grabbed two insurance runs in the seventh off runs from McAdoo and Driggs. Spearfish then held Badlands scoreless in the final three frames.
The Sasquatch begin a three-game series against the Sioux Falls Sunfish (14-15) on Tuesday at Karras Park.