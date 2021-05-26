Sasquatch edge Big Sticks for 2nd win

The Spearfish Sasquatch moved to 2-0 on the young Expedition League season with a 5-3 win over the Badlands Big Sticks Wednesday night in Dickinson, N.D.

The game was called in the bottom of the sixth inning because of inclement weather.

The Sasquatch never trailed, scoring one run in the top of the first and two runs in each of the third and fourth innings for a 5-1 lead.

Spearfish's Rey Lozano led the game off with a single, stealing second and scoring on a double by Ben Parker.

In the third inning, Lozano reached on a fielder's choice, moved to second on a balk and scored on a single by Parker, who then scored on a double by Andrew Lalum.

In the fourth, Chandler Ibach and Kobe Krenz singled and Mathew Escamilla walked to load the bases, with Ibach scoring on a walk and Krenz scoring on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Bachman.

Badlands cut the lead to 5-3 with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Parker paced the Sasquatch with two hits and two RBI, while Lozano and Lalum both had two hits and one run batted in.