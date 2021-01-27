Sasquatch, Expedition League release 2021 schedule

The Expedition League and the Spearfish Sasquatch announced Wednesday the release of the 2021 season schedule that features 12 teams that will each play a total of 64 games (32 at home and 32 on the road).

“The day the schedule is finally released is a very exciting day for any team”, said Eric Schmidt, Owner/GM of the Spearfish Sasquatch. “We look forward to this day and the opportunity to finally share the summer schedule with all of our fans. There is a ton of work put in by the league and each team to put out a schedule.

"With two new teams in Butte, Mont., and Caldwell, Idaho, in addition to the fact that many of us share a ballpark with another organization, scheduling can be a rather daunting task. However, we are elated to see our league to continue growing and look forward to more and more franchising joining in the years ahead.”

The Sasquatch, who sat out the 2020 college wood bat league baseball season due to COVID-19 concerns, open the 2021 season May 25-26 against the Badlands Big Sticks in Dickinson, N.D., before hosting the Big Sticks May 27. Spearfish also hosts the Canyon County Spuds (Caldwell, Idaho) May 28-29 and the Pierre Trappers May 31-June 1 in the four-game homestand.

Schmidt said that the Sasquatch will also release their promotional schedule in the very near future.