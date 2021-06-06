Sasquatch fall 8-4 to Souris Valley

Ben Parker went 2 for 3 with a run and two RBIs, and Johnny McHenry added a two-run triple as the Spearfish Sasquatch lost 8-4 to the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs in Expedition League action Sunday in North Dakota.

Leadoff batter Rey Lozano tallied a hit and added a run, while Theo Hardy scored two runs off three walks. Starting pitcher Sawyer Rolland picked up the loss on the mound, surrendering seven runs on seven hits while striking out three and walking four in four innings.