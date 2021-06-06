 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sasquatch fall 8-4 to Souris Valley
alert
EXPEDITION LEAGUE BASEBALL

Sasquatch fall 8-4 to Souris Valley

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Spearfish Sasquatch logo

Ben Parker went 2 for 3 with a run and two RBIs, and Johnny McHenry added a two-run triple as the Spearfish Sasquatch lost 8-4 to the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs in Expedition League action Sunday in North Dakota.

Leadoff batter Rey Lozano tallied a hit and added a run, while Theo Hardy scored two runs off three walks. Starting pitcher Sawyer Rolland picked up the loss on the mound, surrendering seven runs on seven hits while striking out three and walking four in four innings. 

The Sasquatch (7-3) play the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks on the road Monday. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Levi's sees post pandemic bump on trends, sizes

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 5
Local

Your Two Cents for June 5

If Governor Noem wants to hire $600/hour Washington lawyers to challenge the Mount Rushmore fireworks ban she should pay for it from the campa…

Your Two Cents for June 3
Local

Your Two Cents for June 3

To the Two Cents writer who can't understand voting for medical marijuana, you've never seen how cancer treatments can further emaciate an alr…

Your Two Cents for June 1
Local

Your Two Cents for June 1

President Biden's Memorial Day speech was patriotic, with reverence and honor for America's fallen, and a call to preserve our democracy. Ther…

Watch Now: Related Video

Flash flood risk shifts towards the Midsouth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News