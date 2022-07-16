 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
INDEPENDENCE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Sasquatch fall behind early in loss to Western Nebraska

The Spearfish Sasquatch fell into a 7-0 hole through four innings and never recovered, losing 13-6 to the Western Nebraska Pioneers on Saturday in Gering, Nebraska to drop the first three games of the five-game series.

Bailey Bordas hit his first home run of the season for the Sasquatch (19-25) and added a double along with two RBIs. Harrison Clark went 2 for 5 with two runs and an RBI, and Ryan Bachman picked up two RBIs. Gabe Springer and Nicky Winterstein also earned two knocks apiece.

Starting pitcher Jack Hostetler earned the loss, surrendering seven runs on seven hits while striking out two and walking four in 3 1/3 innings. Gage Kracht, Joey Womble and Gavin Van Horn combined to allow six runs on 10 hits in relief.

Spearfish wraps up its season series against the Pioneers (24-17) in doubleheader Sunday.

