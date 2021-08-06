Sasquatch fall, but lead Moo with one game to play

Despite a lop-sided 8-0 loss to the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks Friday night, the Spearfish Sasquatch got a huge break and remain one-half game in front of Fremont, Neb., in the second half of the Expedition League's Clark Division season with one game to play.
Sioux Falls gave its home-state rivals the break it needed when Adonis Forte II hit a two-strike, two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Moo 7-6 in Sioux Falls.
All Spearfish has to do Saturday night is beat Wheat City or see Fremont lose and the Sasquatch will win the second half of the Clark Division and host a first-round series of the league playoffs beginning Monday.
The Sasquatch were held to just two hits by Wheat City pitching and lost for the first time in five games.
Spearfish, 22-11 in the second half and 43-20 overall, looks to bounce back against the Whiskey Jacks Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. (MT), while Fremont takes on Sioux Falls, also at 6:05 p.m.
American Legion
Renner suffers first loss; East eliminated
Renner Post 307 dropped its first game of the Central Plains Regional American Legion baseball tournament Friday in Sioux Falls, falling to Fargo, N.D. Post 400 5-0.
The Royals, who won their first two games of the tournament, were held to just three hits by Fargo pitcher Caden Graf. Fargo scored one run in the top of the first inning and got some breathing room with three runs in the sixth and one more in the seventh.
Aspen Dahl had two of the three Renner hits, while Kobe Senn and Jaxon Beiswenger had two hits each for Fargo.
Renner, 33-11, looks to stay alive in the tournament at noon (MT) Saturday against Hopkins, Minn. Fargo takes on De Pere, Wis., at 3 p.m. Both winners will face off in the title game on Sunday.
Host Sioux Falls East Post 15 continued its rain-delayed game from the night before for the second straight day Friday morning and fell to Fargo 6-5 and then was eliminated by De Pere later in the day 6-1.
Against Fargo, Grant Graber, Rhyne Hammerstrom, Nate Sprenkle and Nate Olson all had one RBI. Graber, Ty Schafer and Myles Rees all had two hits.
Sioux Falls East ended its season at 40-14.
In Gillette, Wyo., in the Northwest Regional tournament, both Cheyenne Post 6 and host Gillette were eliminated from the tournament.
Post 6 held Helena Post 2 to just one hit, but fell 1-0, while Gillette also fell 1-0, to Eugene, Ore. It was the second straight 1-0 loss for the Roughriders, who were no-hit Thursday night by the Idaho Falls Bandits.
In the Northwest semifinals Saturday, it will be Helena vs. Yakima, Wash., and Eugene against Idaho Falls. Late Friday night Idaho Falls defeated Yakima 8-5.
Little League
Sioux Falls opens regionals Saturday
The Sioux Falls All-Stars, the South Dakota state champion, open the Midwest Regionals Little League baseball tournament in Indianapolis, Ind. Saturday when they take on Davenport Southeast (Iowa).
First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. MT.
The other first-round matchups Saturday include: Hastings (Nebraska) vs. Fargo (North Dakota) at 2 p.m., Centennial Lakes (Circle Pines, Minn.) vs. JL Hutchinson (Pittsburg, Kan.) at 5 p.m. Daniel Boone (Columbia, Mo.) received a first-round bye.