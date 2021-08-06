Sasquatch fall, but lead Moo with one game to play

The Royals, who won their first two games of the tournament, were held to just three hits by Fargo pitcher Caden Graf. Fargo scored one run in the top of the first inning and got some breathing room with three runs in the sixth and one more in the seventh.

Aspen Dahl had two of the three Renner hits, while Kobe Senn and Jaxon Beiswenger had two hits each for Fargo.

Renner, 33-11, looks to stay alive in the tournament at noon (MT) Saturday against Hopkins, Minn. Fargo takes on De Pere, Wis., at 3 p.m. Both winners will face off in the title game on Sunday.

Host Sioux Falls East Post 15 continued its rain-delayed game from the night before for the second straight day Friday morning and fell to Fargo 6-5 and then was eliminated by De Pere later in the day 6-1.

Against Fargo, Grant Graber, Rhyne Hammerstrom, Nate Sprenkle and Nate Olson all had one RBI. Graber, Ty Schafer and Myles Rees all had two hits.

Sioux Falls East ended its season at 40-14.

In Gillette, Wyo., in the Northwest Regional tournament, both Cheyenne Post 6 and host Gillette were eliminated from the tournament.