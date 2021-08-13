Sasquatch fall in Game 1 of Expedition League Championship

SPEARFISH — The infield dirt was rolled one final time at Black Hills Energy Stadium Friday night, the grass was watered and stands were filled.

The Spearfish Sasquatch’s final home game came later than many expected but served as the biggest stage, and the home team just didn’t have enough.

The Sasquatch’s skeleton crew of five position players and the rest pitchers put plenty of runners on base but failed to bring many to the plate as they fell 11-4 to the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs in Game 1 of the Expedition League Championship.

Spearfish (46-21) will face Souris Valley (46-18) Saturday with the series on the line in Minot, North Dakota.

“I think we’ve just got to go out and compete like we did (tonight),” said Rapid City native Ryan Bachman, who went 0 for 3 with two walks. “We had good at-bats all day, a lot of hard outs, we just could’ve executed a little better.”

Two-out situations were the Sasquatch’s bugaboo as they moved 10 runners into scoring position but left 12 men on base. On the mound they allowed four runs off three hits with two outs.