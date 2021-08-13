Sasquatch fall in Game 1 of Expedition League Championship

SPEARFISH — The infield dirt was rolled one final time at Black Hills Energy Stadium Friday night, the grass was watered and stands were filled.
The Spearfish Sasquatch’s final home game came later than many expected but served as the biggest stage, and the home team just didn’t have enough.
The Sasquatch’s skeleton crew of five position players and the rest pitchers put plenty of runners on base but failed to bring many to the plate as they fell 11-4 to the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs in Game 1 of the Expedition League Championship.
Spearfish (46-21) will face Souris Valley (46-18) Saturday with the series on the line in Minot, North Dakota.
“I think we’ve just got to go out and compete like we did (tonight),” said Rapid City native Ryan Bachman, who went 0 for 3 with two walks. “We had good at-bats all day, a lot of hard outs, we just could’ve executed a little better.”
Two-out situations were the Sasquatch’s bugaboo as they moved 10 runners into scoring position but left 12 men on base. On the mound they allowed four runs off three hits with two outs.
“I think it’s just the nature of the beast, to be honest,” Spearfish head coach Jarrod Molnaa said. “We hit a lot of balls hard that just got caught. We made good plays, so at the end of the day all you can control is what happens up to that contact, and after that it’s out of our control.”
Johnny McHenry and Hayden Driggs both went 2 for 4, while McHenry earned a run and an RBI and Driggs drove in a run. Bachman, Gage Ninness and Zachary Kriethe collected runs, while Michael Doerr and Kobe Krenz added RBIs.
Starting pitcher Jace Wessels picked up the loss, surrendering four runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings, striking out one and walking four. The Sabre Dogs totaled 15 hits off four Sasquatch hitters.
Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the second, Krenz roped a two-out, RBI-double to left field out of the nine-hole to even the score. Down 3-1 in the third, Driggs laced an RBI-double that plated McHenry, who had doubled on the previous at-bat, to make it a one-run contest.
Spearfish’s offense went quiet from there as Souris Valley ran away with the lead. They were held hitless for the next seven innings and 18 of 21 batters were retired.
Meanwhile, Riley Moran, in for Wessels, gave up two runs on two hits in his 2 1/3 innings performance before Sawer Rollan entered and allowed five runs on six hits in the seventh and eighth innings. Ty Vollmer kept things quiet in the ninth.
“Unfortunately we just didn’t make enough quality strikes throughout the ballgame,” Molnaa said. “(Souris Valley) is not here by accident, they’re here for a reason, and when you don’t execute against a team like that, full of talent like that, they showed right then and there that they can make you pay for it.”
The Sasquatch did give lingering fans a few exciting moments in the bottom of the ninth, as leadoff batter Ninness ended the team’s hitless streak with a two-out single. He was then driven in on an RBI-single by McHenry before Spearfish loaded the bases and scored one more when Doerr drew a four-pitch walk. A strikeout on the next at-bat ended the brief rally.
“I’d love for our guys to really make their guys battle and find a way to scratch that first run across,” Molnaa said for Game 2. “But at the end of the day it’s going to come down to how well we can control the strike zone on both sides, making plays that are put in front of us and just battling.”
