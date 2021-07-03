Sasquatch fall late to Sodbusters

The Spearfish Sasquatch began a two-game road series at Hastings, Neb., and fell to short Saturday night to the Sodbusters, 7-5.

The Sasquatch got off to a nice start with two runs in the third inning and single runs in the fifth and sixth for a 4-1 lead. But the Sodbusters scored five big runs in the bottom of the sixth and another in the seventh for a 7-4 lead.

In the second inning the Sasquatch got three straight singles by Ryan Bachman, Johnny McHenry and Jacob Sanchez for a run and a RBI fielder's choice by Charles McAdoo,

McHenry had a RBI single in the fifth and Nicky Winterstein had a RBI groundout in the sixth.

Spearfish came with back with a run in the eighth on a RBI single by Sanchez. Spearfish tried to rally in the top of the ninth, loading the bases with two outs hut Hastings reliever Jake Bigham retired Hayden Driggs to end the game.

McHenry had a big game for the Sasquatch, 0-2 in the second half and 21-11 overall, with four hits and one RBI, while Parker, McAdoo, Sanchez and Theo Hardy all had two hits

The two teams will meet again Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

