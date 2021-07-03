Sasquatch fall late to Sodbusters

The Spearfish Sasquatch began a two-game road series at Hastings, Neb., and fell to short Saturday night to the Sodbusters, 7-5.
The Sasquatch got off to a nice start with two runs in the third inning and single runs in the fifth and sixth for a 4-1 lead. But the Sodbusters scored five big runs in the bottom of the sixth and another in the seventh for a 7-4 lead.
In the second inning the Sasquatch got three straight singles by Ryan Bachman, Johnny McHenry and Jacob Sanchez for a run and a RBI fielder's choice by Charles McAdoo,
McHenry had a RBI single in the fifth and Nicky Winterstein had a RBI groundout in the sixth.
Spearfish came with back with a run in the eighth on a RBI single by Sanchez. Spearfish tried to rally in the top of the ninth, loading the bases with two outs hut Hastings reliever Jake Bigham retired Hayden Driggs to end the game.
McHenry had a big game for the Sasquatch, 0-2 in the second half and 21-11 overall, with four hits and one RBI, while Parker, McAdoo, Sanchez and Theo Hardy all had two hits
The two teams will meet again Sunday at 4:05 p.m.
Pure Pactola open water swim race set for July 11
Pure Pactola, the open water swimming race in the Black Hills’ largest reservoir, is back after a one-year COVID-19 hiatus.
This year’s event is July 11, and participants can choose from wetsuit and non-wetsuit races in four distance options: 0.5 miles, 1.2 miles, 2.4 miles and 5K (3.2 miles). There’s also a 100-meter kids’ swim.
The popular annual event began in 2017. The 2019 race attracted 99 swimmers and about 75 volunteers. This year organizers expect 75 swimmers and 50 volunteers. So far, registered swimmers range in age from 14 to 76 years.
“Pure Pactola is hosted and run entirely by local volunteers with a love for open water swimming. Proceeds from the event are donated to local first responders who assist in Pactola-area emergencies,” said Laura Hughes of Pure Pactola.
The Johnson Siding Volunteer Fire Department provides emergency medical services, and Monument Health athletic trainers will also be on hand to help out. Black Hills Aquatic Adventures and the Black Hills Paddlers Club will help keep swimmers safe.
Preregistration costs are $20 for the kids swim, $70 for students, $70 for first responders, veterans and active duty military and $90 for adults. Race day registration for adults is $200.
For details or to preregister, visit www.purepactola.com.