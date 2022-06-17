Sasquatch fall to Canyon County, drop 5th straight

The Spearfish Sasquatch gave up runs in each of the first three innings en route to an 8-2 loss to the Canyon County Spuds on Friday night at Wolfe Field in Caldwell, Idaho.

The Sasquatch (4-15), who have now lost five in a row, have dropped the first three games of their five-game series against the Spuds (11-6), who extended their winning streak to six.

Rapid City native Ryan Bachman recorded a double for Spearfish as part of a 2-for-4 outing that included a run, while Drew Biggerstaff picked up a pair of hits. Johnny McHenry scored a run and added an RBI, and Belle Fourche's Gage Kracht tallied one run. The Sasquatch racked up 14 strikeouts at the plate and did not draw a walk.

Starting pitcher Hunter Polley lasted five innings, allowing seven runs, four earned, on seven hits and one walks while striking out three on 88 pitches. Reliever Wyatt Adams surrendered one run on three hits in three innings, fanning one and walking one on 39 pitches.

Canyon County took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run home run with two outs, then made it 3-0 in the second on an RBI sacrifice-fly and extended its lead to 4-0 in the third on another sac-fly.

Spearfish tallied its only two runs of the evening in the fourth inning. A McHenry single was able to plate Bachman, who led off the frame with a double, and a bases-loaded sac-fly by Kracht to right field sent McHenry to the plate.

The Spuds added three more runs in the fifth and tacked on a final run in the eighth.

The Sasquatch face the Spuds again Saturday at Wolfe Field.

