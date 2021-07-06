Sasquatch fall to Casper Horseheads

The Casper Horseheads broke a 3-3 tie with a pair of runs in the top of the ninth inning to stop the Spearfish Sasquatch 5-3 Tuesday night in Expedition League baseball action at Black Hills Energy Stadium.

Spearfish led 1-0 through four innings behind starting pitcher Hunter Runion but the Horseheads scored three times in the top of the fifth, only to see Spearfish answer with two runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game.

It was still tied until Preston Joye's one-out solo home run for the Horseheads in the ninth and Cristian Lopez got Casper an insurance run with a RBI single, scoring Eric Erato, who had doubled.

The Sasquatch had two runners on base with walks with two outs, but Casper reliever Harold Baez struck out Ryan Bachman to end the game.

Spearfish took a 1-0 lead in the third when Bachman brought Johnny McHenry home on a sac fly. In the fifth inning McHenry tripled and scored on a single by Bachman, and Bachman scored on a double by Ben Parker.

McHenry had two hits and two RBI for the Sasquatch, while Charles McAdoo also had two hits. Bachman drove home two of the team's three runs.