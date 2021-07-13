 Skip to main content
Sasquatch fall to Mining City to even series
EXPEDITION LEAGUE BASEBALL

  Updated
The Spearfish Sasquatch took a 4-0 lead in the second inning but quickly fell behind and dropped a 9-6 result to the Mining City Tommyknockers on Tuesday in Dickinson, North Dakota. The four game series is now even at 1-1.

Seth Surrett hit a three-run double as part of a 1 for 3 day in which he also scored, while Charles McAdoo earned the only multi-hit performance for the Sasquatch (28-14), going 2 for 5 with two RBIs. Ryan Bachman did not register a hit but drove in a run on a bases-loaded walk, and also picked up a run.

Starting pitcher Juan Milera surrendered three runs on three hits in three innings of work, striking out three and walking three in the no decision.

Spearfish meets the Tommyknockers (23-20) again on the road Wednesday.

