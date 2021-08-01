Sasquatch fall to Souris Valley 12-9 to drop series

Seth Surrett and Nicky Winterstein both collected three hits on the day, but the Spearfish Sasquatch dropped the series rubber match to the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 12-9 Sunday evening at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

Surrett finished 3 for 4 with three runs and added two stolen bases, while Winterstein ended 3 for 3 with two runs and an RBI to put his batting average over .300. Rapid City native Ryan Bachman drove in two runs and scored another as part of a 1 for 3 performance, and Jacon Sanchez tallied two runs.

Starting pitcher Hunter Runion picked up the loss, allowing 10 runs, nine earned, on 11 hits while striking out four and walking four.

Down 3-0, Bachman got the Sasquatch (39-19) on the board in the second with an RBI-single and Spearfish added another to cut its deficit to one before the Sabre Dogs (41-18) put up three runs in the third. The Sasquatch again dug into their deficit with a pair of sacrifice flies in the bottom-half of the third by Matt Crossley and Winterstein before Souris Valley tacked on four more runs in the fourth for a 10-4 lead.