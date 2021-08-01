 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sasquatch fall to Souris Valley 12-9 to drop series
alert
EXPEDITION LEAGUE BASEBALL

Sasquatch fall to Souris Valley 12-9 to drop series

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Spearfish Sasquatch logo

Seth Surrett and Nicky Winterstein both collected three hits on the day, but the Spearfish Sasquatch dropped the series rubber match to the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 12-9 Sunday evening at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

Surrett finished 3 for 4 with three runs and added two stolen bases, while Winterstein ended 3 for 3 with two runs and an RBI to put his batting average over .300. Rapid City native Ryan Bachman drove in two runs and scored another as part of a 1 for 3 performance, and Jacon Sanchez tallied two runs.

Starting pitcher Hunter Runion picked up the loss, allowing 10 runs, nine earned, on 11 hits while striking out four and walking four.

Down 3-0, Bachman got the Sasquatch (39-19) on the board in the second with an RBI-single and Spearfish added another to cut its deficit to one before the Sabre Dogs (41-18) put up three runs in the third. The Sasquatch again dug into their deficit with a pair of sacrifice flies in the bottom-half of the third by Matt Crossley and Winterstein before Souris Valley tacked on four more runs in the fourth for a 10-4 lead.

Spearfish chipped away with four runs over the next three innings to make it a two-run ballgame, but the Sabre Dogs added two insurance runs in the eighth and gave up just one more run, a Winterstein RBI-double in the eighth, to hold on for the win.

The Sasquatch will begin a four-game road series against the Pierre Trappers on Monday with six games remaining in the regular season.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News