 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
INDEPENDENCE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Sasquatch force decisive Game 3 in division playoff series

  • Updated
  • 0
Spearfish Sasquatch logo

The Spearfish Sasquatch kept their season alive Monday with a 9-6 win over the Badlands Big Sticks in Game 2 of the Great Plains Division Series in Dickinson, North Dakota.

The Sasquatch (29-29) have forced a deciding game against the Big Sticks (31-26) in the best-of-three series, with the winner advancing to the Independence League Championship. That game is scheduled for 6:20 p.m. Tuesday in Dickinson.

Gabe Springer homered for Spearfish and went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and a run. Damon Gaither earned two RBIs as part of a 2-for-4 performance that included a run, while Gage Kracht picked up two RBIs and Bailey Bordas scored two runs. Bryson Hoier also tallied a pair of hits and two runs.

Starting pitcher Brian Wrenn lasted three innings, surrendering four runs on four hits while striking out one and walking one. Reliever Jack Hostetler threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and fanning eight while walking two. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 29

Your Two Cents for July 29

Kristi Noem dedicated $230,000 of state funds to a Virginia law firm to contest the fireworks issue. Not surprisingly, she lost. She should re…

Your Two Cents for July 30

Your Two Cents for July 30

I may not care for (Tim Goodwin), but after I reread his article in the Saturday Journal on the Medicaid bill, the guy is so right.

Your Two Cents for July 27

Your Two Cents for July 27

Tim Goodwin promotes the tired GOP division between near poor and the poor as the reason to block Medicaid expansion. He also rails against de…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Volunteers assist cleanup efforts after Kentucky floods

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News