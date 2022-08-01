Sasquatch force decisive Game 3 in division playoff series

The Spearfish Sasquatch kept their season alive Monday with a 9-6 win over the Badlands Big Sticks in Game 2 of the Great Plains Division Series in Dickinson, North Dakota.

The Sasquatch (29-29) have forced a deciding game against the Big Sticks (31-26) in the best-of-three series, with the winner advancing to the Independence League Championship. That game is scheduled for 6:20 p.m. Tuesday in Dickinson.

Gabe Springer homered for Spearfish and went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and a run. Damon Gaither earned two RBIs as part of a 2-for-4 performance that included a run, while Gage Kracht picked up two RBIs and Bailey Bordas scored two runs. Bryson Hoier also tallied a pair of hits and two runs.

Starting pitcher Brian Wrenn lasted three innings, surrendering four runs on four hits while striking out one and walking one. Reliever Jack Hostetler threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and fanning eight while walking two.