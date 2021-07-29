Sasquatch get another 12-11 win over the Sunfish

The Spearfish Sasquatch won another wild one, beating the Sioux Falls Sunfish 12-11 for the second straight game, Thursday at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

Spearfish has won five straight games, and on Thursday won it on walk-off fashion when Seth Surrett scored from third base on a sacrifice fly by Chandler Ibach.

Surrett reached on a double and scampered to third on another wild pitch.

Both teams had several crooked-number innings, with each squad scoring four times in the second and Spearfish taking a 7-6 lead after three. The Sasquatch scored four in the fourth, but Sioux Falls answered with five runs in the fifth. Neither team scored again until Spearfish pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the ninth.

The Sasquatch have scored 42 runs in their last four games.

Charles McAdoo paced the Sasquatch with three hits and one RBI, while Surrett added two hits and three RBI, Matt Crossley two hits and two runs batted in and Johnny McHenry two hits and one RBI.