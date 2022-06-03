Sasquatch give up big seventh inning, lose 10-4 to Fremont

Trailing 3-2, the Spearfish Sasquatch allowed seven runs in the seventh inning en route to a 10-4 loss to the Fremont Moo at Moeller Field in Fremont, Nebraska.

Andrew Johnson hit his first home run of the season for the Sasquatch (2-8), a two-run shot in the ninth, while leadoff batter Johnny McHenry tallied a pair of doubles and Trey Vorwald recorded a two-hit night with a run and an RBI.

Starting pitcher Jack Hostetler picked up the loss on the mound, surrendering six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight on 95 pitches and six innings.

Spearfish takes on the Moo (3-1) in the second game of the three-game series Saturday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0