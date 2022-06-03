 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
INDEPENDENT LEAGUE BASEBALL

Sasquatch give up big seventh inning, lose 10-4 to Fremont

  • Updated
  • 0
Spearfish Sasquatch logo

Trailing 3-2, the Spearfish Sasquatch allowed seven runs in the seventh inning en route to a 10-4 loss to the Fremont Moo at Moeller Field in Fremont, Nebraska.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Andrew Johnson hit his first home run of the season for the Sasquatch (2-8), a two-run shot in the ninth, while leadoff batter Johnny McHenry tallied a pair of doubles and Trey Vorwald recorded a two-hit night with a run and an RBI. 

Starting pitcher Jack Hostetler picked up the loss on the mound, surrendering six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight on 95 pitches and six innings.

Spearfish takes on the Moo (3-1) in the second game of the three-game series Saturday.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kim Jong-Un sends congratulations to Queen over her 70-year reign

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News