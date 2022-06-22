Sasquatch hold off Gem City for back-to-back wins

The Spearfish Sasquatch held off a comeback effort from the Gem City Bison for an 8-6 victory Wednesday at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

The Sasquatch (7-16) were up 8-1 through six innings before the Bison (7-16) rallied for five runs in the last three innings. Spearfish grabbed back-to-back wins for the second time this season and has won three of its last four games.

Rapid City native Ryan Bachman recorded two hits, a double and a triple, scoring two runs and adding two RBIs. Carson Green drove in three runs, and Johnny McHenry tallied two runs as part of a two-hit night.

Starting pitcher Cam Hoiland earned the win, allowing one run on five hits and four walks while striking out four in six innings. Dylan Richey earned the save in 2/3 innings of work.

The Sasquatch and Bison face off again Thursday in Spearfish.

