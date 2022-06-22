 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
INDEPENDENCE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Sasquatch hold off Gem City for back-to-back wins

  • Updated
  • 0
Spearfish Sasquatch logo

The Spearfish Sasquatch held off a comeback effort from the Gem City Bison for an 8-6 victory Wednesday at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

The Sasquatch (7-16) were up 8-1 through six innings before the Bison (7-16) rallied for five runs in the last three innings. Spearfish grabbed back-to-back wins for the second time this season and has won three of its last four games.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Rapid City native Ryan Bachman recorded two hits, a double and a triple, scoring two runs and adding two RBIs. Carson Green drove in three runs, and Johnny McHenry tallied two runs as part of a two-hit night.

Starting pitcher Cam Hoiland earned the win, allowing one run on five hits and four walks while striking out four in six innings. Dylan Richey earned the save in 2/3 innings of work.

The Sasquatch and Bison face off again Thursday in Spearfish.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Five planets are set to align this month with a special guest 'star' on the 24th

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News