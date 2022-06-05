Sasquatch leave 12 runners on base in 4-1 loss to Fremont

The Spearfish Sasquatch tallied eight hits Saturday night but only brought one run home, leaving a dozen runners on base in a 4-1 loss to the Fremont Moo at Moeller Field in Fremont, Nebraska.

Trey Vorwald doubled and went 2 for 4 for the Sasquatch (2-9), while Cam Hoiland had a two-hit night and added a stole base. Johnny McHenry collected the lone run, which came in the first inning.

Starting pitcher Griffin Shearon earned the loss despite striking out 11 batters in four innings. He allowed two runs on three hits and three walks on 97 pitches.

Spearfish wraps up a six-game road trip against the Moo (4-1) on Sunday.

