Sasquatch lose league championship on walk-off walk

The Western Nebraska Pioneers claimed the inaugural Independence League Baseball Championship on Saturday with a two-out, bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gehring, Nebraska.

Bailey Bordas hit a game-tying, two-run home run in the top of the ninth to keep the Spearfish Sasquatch's season alive Saturday night, but the Pioneers started the bottom-half of the frame with a leadoff double and then loaded the bases with back-to-back intentional walks with one out.

After a ground out at home to keep the content going, Tyler Mead drew a full-count walk on pitch low to send the winning run to the plate.

The Sasquatch tallied just five hits, striking out 11 times and walking four times. The Pioneers, meanwhile, drew 11 walks and did not strike out once.

Starting pitcher Brian Wrenn lasted six innings on the mound for Spearfish, giving up one run on four hits and six walks. Jack Hostetler took over in relief and surrendered one run on three hit while walking two in 2 1/3 innings, and Griffin Shearon pitched the final 1/3 innings.

This marks the second straight season the Sasquatch have lost in the league championship series, both times in two-game sweeps.