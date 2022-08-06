 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
INDEPENDENCE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Sasquatch lose league championship on walk-off walk

  • Updated
  • 0
Spearfish Sasquatch logo

The Western Nebraska Pioneers claimed the inaugural Independence League Baseball Championship on Saturday with a two-out, bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gehring, Nebraska.

Bailey Bordas hit a game-tying, two-run home run in the top of the ninth to keep the Spearfish Sasquatch's season alive Saturday night, but the Pioneers started the bottom-half of the frame with a leadoff double and then loaded the bases with back-to-back intentional walks with one out.

After a ground out at home to keep the content going, Tyler Mead drew a full-count walk on pitch low to send the winning run to the plate.

The Sasquatch tallied just five hits, striking out 11 times and walking four times. The Pioneers, meanwhile, drew 11 walks and did not strike out once.

Starting pitcher Brian Wrenn lasted six innings on the mound for Spearfish, giving up one run on four hits and six walks. Jack Hostetler took over in relief and surrendered one run on three hit while walking two in 2 1/3 innings, and Griffin Shearon pitched the final 1/3 innings.

People are also reading…

This marks the second straight season the Sasquatch have lost in the league championship series, both times in two-game sweeps.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Relay Horse Races

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News