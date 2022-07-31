Sasquatch miss chances in loss to Big Sticks

The Spearfish Sasquatch lost the first playoff game to the Badlands Big Sticks Sunday night due to missed opportunities.

The Sasquatch left nine runners on base including leaving the bases loaded in the eighth inning when they were trailing by three. That score held as Spearfish lost 7-4.

Four Big Sticks pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts, often shutting down the Sasquatch when they had a chance to score. Spearfish also made three errors, although only one run scored by the Big Sticks was unearned.

The Sasquatch only managed four hits Sunday although they turned those hits into runs. Trey Vorwald, batting at the bottom of the lineup, led the team with two hits. He also drove in two runs and scored. Rapid City native Ryan Bachman walked twice and scored a run for Spearfish.

Austin Bunn drove in two runs for Badlands including hitting his third home run of the year.

The two teams play again Monday at 6:30 p.m.