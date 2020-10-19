Sasquatch name Dustin VanHunnik assistant GM

The Spearfish Sasquatch of the Expedition League announced Monday the hiring of Dustin VanHunnik as their new Assistant General Manager.

VanHunnik is a Pierre native and graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in 2015. After high school, he studied at the University of South Dakota where he earned his degree in media & journalism and sport marketing. At South Dakota, VanHunnik worked with the school newspaper as an editor and covering all USD athletics/events. Additionally, he worked with the student television station as the sports director and did play-by-play coverage of USD football, volleyball and basketball games for their radio station.

“I am very pleased to accept the position of assistant general manager with the Sasquatch. There is a lot of fun to be had and I’m excited for this great opportunity to join the ‘Squatch and share it with the Spearfish community," VanHunnik said.

VanHunnik is no stranger to the Expedition League. He spent the summers of 2018 and 2019 as an intern with the Pierre Trappers before serving as their Assistant General Manager in 2020.