Sasquatch name new head coach after Jarrod's Molnaa's unexpected resignation

The Spearfish Sasquatch announced the hiring of Shane Gardner as its next head coach Monday following Jarrod Molnaa's unplanned resignation.

Team owner and general manager Eric Schmidt said in a statement that he and the former head coach spoke over the phone April 12, where Molnna explained he had to step down for unforeseen circumstances. The team had announced last September that Molnaa would be returning for his second season.

The Montana State Billings assistant coach led the Sasquatch to a 46-22 record last year and the Clark Division championship in his only season.

"This is something neither of us had planned for, and after our call I immediately started a nationwide search to find a new head coach since we were only 41 days away from opening night," Schmidt said. "We’re going to miss Jarrod in the dugout, but I’m very confident Shane is going to lead this team to great things in 2022.”

Gardner serves as head coach of Trinity International University in Deerfield, Illinois. He's accumulated a 32-66 record over three seasons with the Trojans. He was previously the head coach of Hiwassee College in Madisonville, Tennessee, where he went 214-189 with five consecutive 30-win seasons and four straight NCAA World Series appearances.

“I am excited to head to Spearfish this summer and lead the Sasquatch. It’s an exciting time to be involved as the league starts up," Gardner said in a statement. "I love teaching the game and I am looking forward to have the opportunity I have this summer. It’s a chance to work with some outstanding players, coaches and ownership to bring a championship to Spearfish."

The Sasquatch open their 2022 campaign in the newly-formed Independence League Baseball on May 24.

"Shane stood out from the first time we spoke as someone who we felt was the perfect fit to step into this role," Schmidt said. "I’m excited to get him started, add some assistant coaches in the coming weeks, introduce him to the players and watch this team do great things on and off the field this summer.”

