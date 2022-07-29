 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
INDEPENDENCE BASEBALL LEAGUE

Sasquatch offense extends winning streak in penultimate game

  • Updated
  • 0
Spearfish Sasquatch logo

Eight different players managed a knock Friday night as the Spearfish Sasquatch collected 14 hits and 11 walks to beat the division leading Badlands Big Sticks 15-8 at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish and extend their winning streak to four ahead of Saturday's regular season finale.

Griffin Shearon collected four RBIs in a 2-for-5 performance that included a run for the Sasquatch (28-27), while Dylan Richey picked up four runs in a 2-for-3 outing. Davis Carr earned three hits, Ryan Doran went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run and Keenan O'Brien scored two runs on one hit.

Starting pitcher Gage Kracht lasted 1 1/3 innings on the mound, allowing six runs on three hits while walking four without recording a strikeout. Spearfish used five pitchers to pick up the victory.

The Sasquatch and Big Sticks (29-25) will meet in their regular season finales Saturday in Spearfish.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Hawaii couple with possible KGB ties charged with stealing ID's of dead babies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News