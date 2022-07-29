Sasquatch offense extends winning streak in penultimate game

Eight different players managed a knock Friday night as the Spearfish Sasquatch collected 14 hits and 11 walks to beat the division leading Badlands Big Sticks 15-8 at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish and extend their winning streak to four ahead of Saturday's regular season finale.

Griffin Shearon collected four RBIs in a 2-for-5 performance that included a run for the Sasquatch (28-27), while Dylan Richey picked up four runs in a 2-for-3 outing. Davis Carr earned three hits, Ryan Doran went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run and Keenan O'Brien scored two runs on one hit.

Starting pitcher Gage Kracht lasted 1 1/3 innings on the mound, allowing six runs on three hits while walking four without recording a strikeout. Spearfish used five pitchers to pick up the victory.

The Sasquatch and Big Sticks (29-25) will meet in their regular season finales Saturday in Spearfish.