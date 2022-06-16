 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
INDEPENDENCE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Sasquatch offense struggles in loss to Canyon County

  • Updated
The Spearfish Sasquatch mustered only three hits in a 4-1 loss to the Canyon Country Spuds on Thursday at Wolfe Field in Caldwell, Idaho.

Leadoff batter Trey Vorwald earned two of the hits for the Sasquatch (4-14), while Johnny McHenry tallied the other. Ivan Palomino scored the only run of the night for Spearfish, crossing the plate on a wild pitch in the eighth inning.

Starting pitcher Jack Hostetler lasted seven innings, striking out six and walking two while allowing one run on three hits on 90 pitches.

The Sasquatch face the Spuds (10-6) again Friday at Wolfe Field.

