Sasquatch open 4-game series with Pierre with 3-1 win

After averaging more than 11 runs per game over their last 13 contests, the Spearfish Sasquatch relied on pitching and defense Monday night as they topped the Pierre Trappers on the road 3-1 to open the four-game series.

Starting pitcher Nico Saldias earned the win, allowing just one run on three hits in five innings while striking out four and walking two on 75 pitches. Reilly Kirkpatrick entered in relief and surrendered two hits in 2 2/3 scoreless innings, fanning two, while Zachary Kriethe threw 1 1/3 innings and struck out two to pick up the save. The Sasquatch (40-19) did not commit an error in the field.

Charles McAdoo and Gage Ninness had two-hit performances, with McAdoo going 2 for 4 with a triple and a run, and Ninness going 2 for 3 with an RBI. Theo Hardy and Michael Doerr also tallied runs, and Rapid City native Ryan Bachman collected one RBI. Spearfish finished with six hits.

Following three scoreless innings at the plate, and trailing 1-0, The Sasquatch got on the board and tied the game in the fourth when McAdoo scored following his one-out triple on a sacrifice fly from Bachman.