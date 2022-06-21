Sasquatch open home stand with win over Gem City

The Spearfish Sasquatch opened a six-game home stand with a 7-2 victory over the Gem City Bison on Tuesday at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

Gage Kracht and Ryan Bachman, who hail from Belle Fourche and Rapid City, respectively, each scored two runs for the Sasquatch (6-16), while Harrison Clark went 2 for 3 with a run and two RBIs. Johnny McHenry also collected a pair of knocks, adding one run and one RBI, while Bryson Hoier drove in a run and Davis Carr scored a run.

Starting pitcher Ethan Stade earned the win, allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out five in six innings. Gavin Van Horn gave up one run on one hit in three relief innings.

The Sasquatch face the Bison (7-15) again Wednesday in Spearfish.

