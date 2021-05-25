Sasquatch open with win over Big Sticks

The Spearfish Sasquatch opened the 2021 Expedition League baseball season with a solid 6-3 win over the Badlands Big Sticks Tuesday night in Dickinson, N.D.
After not fielding a team during the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sasquatch opened their third season as a summer college wood bat team with a come-from-behind win.
The Big Sticks led 2-0 at the end of the first inning but the Sasquatch outscored them 6-1 the rest of the way. Former Rapid City Post 22 infielder Ryan Bachman started at second base and had one hit and one RBI for Spearfish.
Hitting second in the lineup, Bachman singled in his first at bat in the top of the first, but the Sasquatch came up empty. After Badlands scored twice in the bottom of the first, Spearfish came back with two in the second, two in the third and one more run in the fourth for a 5-3 lead.
In the second inning, Spearfish's Andrew Lalum opened with a double and scored on a RBI single by Kobe Krenz. The Sasquatch loaded the bases on walks to Mathew Escamilla and Bachman, and Krenz scored when Ben Parker was hit by a pitch.
The Sasquatch took a 4-2 lead in the third when they loaded the bases on walks to Lalum and Krenz and double by Joe Cacciatore. Escamilla walked to bring home one run and Bachman was hit by a pitch for the second run.
Spearfish took a 5-3 lead in the fourth when Chandler Ibach walked, stole second and scored on a single by Cacciatore. That lead stood until the Sasquatch got an insurance run in the top of the eighth.
In the eighth, Parker and Cade Ostenson singled, with Parker scoring on another single by Lalum.
The Sasquatch had 10 hits off of Badlands pitching, led by Lalum with three hits and one RBI. Cacciatore added two hits and one run batted in.
Sawyer Rolland picked up the win on the mound, giving up six hits, all three runs, walking one and striking out seven in 5 1/3 innings. Zachary Kriethe earned the save with a scoreless 3 2/3 innings, giving up one hit, walking none and striking out four.
Jakobe Smith had two hits and three RBI for the Big Sticks, including a two-run home run in the first inning.
The two teams will face off again Wednesday night in Dickinson, before playing in Spearfish Thursday in the Sasquatch's home opener.
Guigui to compete in NAIA nationals in track and field
Douglas High School graduate Lia Guigui will be one of three student-athletes from the Dakota Wesleyan University men's and women's track and field teams to qualify in the 2021 NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Wednesday through Friday from Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Ala.
Guigui, a junior for the Tigers, will compete Friday afternoon in the women's high jump. Guigui qualified for her first outdoor national meet with a best leap of 5-foot, 4 ½ inches (1.64m) at the Concordia University Twilight Meet. Her season-best mark was good enough for the NAIA "B" standard and ranked second all-time in program history.
In 2018-19, she finished fourth in the high jump at the Great Plains Athletic Conference meet, where she also qualified for the indoor nationals.
Also qualifying for the national meet for Dakota Wesleyan is Caden Milmine in the men's shot put and Lydia Gerber in the triple jump.