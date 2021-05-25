Sasquatch open with win over Big Sticks

The Spearfish Sasquatch opened the 2021 Expedition League baseball season with a solid 6-3 win over the Badlands Big Sticks Tuesday night in Dickinson, N.D.

After not fielding a team during the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sasquatch opened their third season as a summer college wood bat team with a come-from-behind win.

The Big Sticks led 2-0 at the end of the first inning but the Sasquatch outscored them 6-1 the rest of the way. Former Rapid City Post 22 infielder Ryan Bachman started at second base and had one hit and one RBI for Spearfish.

Hitting second in the lineup, Bachman singled in his first at bat in the top of the first, but the Sasquatch came up empty. After Badlands scored twice in the bottom of the first, Spearfish came back with two in the second, two in the third and one more run in the fourth for a 5-3 lead.

In the second inning, Spearfish's Andrew Lalum opened with a double and scored on a RBI single by Kobe Krenz. The Sasquatch loaded the bases on walks to Mathew Escamilla and Bachman, and Krenz scored when Ben Parker was hit by a pitch.