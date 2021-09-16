By the end of the first hour tickets went on sale, nearly 70% of the final attendance had already bought their entry for the last Spearfish Sasquatch home game of the season.

Not only was it the team’s closing contest at Black Hills Energy Stadium, but it came as Game 1 of the Expedition League Championship, the title series of the annual collegiate baseball summer league taking place around the Great Plains.

The turnout, an Aug. 13 crowd of 725 people, topped the largest attendance of the season and impressed Sasquatch general manager Eric Schmidt, who was aware of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally taking place in full swing just 20 miles down the road.

“It made me feel awesome that the town was behind what these guys were doing on the field,” Schmidt said. “Going into it, I didn’t know if we’d have 50 people or 800 people.”

The Spearfish Sasquatch organization, part of the still budding Expedition League, has continued to see growth since the EL’s inception in 2017 and inaugural season in 2018, said Schmidt, who has served in his current role since the team’s start. It has grown so much, he said, that it’s difficult to say where it’s had the largest production because it’s so widespread.

Examples of its expansion, however, include a 17% increase in attendance from 2019 (they canceled their 2020 season due to COVID-19) over its 32 home games, averaging out to 429 spectators per contest, and a 24% jump in sponsorship dollars, according to Schmidt.

The Sasquatch had never averaged more than 400 per game in previous years.

“Every year has seen growth,” Schmidt said. “Pretty much in every aspect.”

Part of that growth has also been an increase in the talent level, which Schmidt said is league-wide. This past season in particular, Spearfish was bolstered by 13 Division I players and 10 Division II players, and ended up producing seven all-stars that aided in their 46-22 record, second best in the league, and their run to the Clark Division championship.

Schmidt understands that winning helps drive a sports organization’s success, but said the Sasquatch also saw growth in their first two seasons when they obtained a winning percentage of just .339.

“Winning helps everything. I think it’ll help for next season. I think it’ll help sponsors because sponsors want to back a winner,” said Schmidt, who added that 2022 season-ticket sales are already selling well. “To me, winning is super important, but it’s probably not the most important thing. The most important thing to me is making sure the fans are having a good experience at the ballpark. If we’re falling short on the field. Hopefully people are having a good time at the ballpark and off the field.”

Entertainment value has also increased at Black Hills Energy Stadium, Schmidt said, unrelated to success on the field. The boosted sponsorship money this season led to sizable promotional events including three fireworks nights and a ceremonial first pitch thrown by former Minnesota Twins star Kent Hrbek.

The Expedition League’s newest team, the Mining City Tommyknockers, based in Butte, Montana, ended their inaugural campaign a week early, canceling their remaining regular season slate due to a team-wide boycott over complaints about a lack of host families, insufficient food and inadequate facilities, among other issues. The future of the Tommyknockers remains uncertain.

In the Black Hills, Schmidt said finding enough host families is always a struggle, as he usually ends up scrambling to find enough housing. Nevertheless, he still ends up hitting the mark, stating that locals “jump on board” after seeing the first few games and that the dorms at Black Hills State are available as a backup.

He added that the responsibility of food is largely left to the host families, but partnerships have also been formed between the Sasquatch and local features to provide meals.

“We can’t really do what we do without our host families,” he said. “They’re one of the most important aspects to our operation, and I couldn’t be more thankful for them and what they do for us.”

As far as facilities, the Sasquatch has an ongoing relationship with The City of Spearfish and American Legion Post 164, which leases Black Hills Energy Stadium and several components of the property to the organization. The Sasquatch rented the field for $230 per game this past season, which will increase to $240 next year, and also rents field maintenance equipment and use of the scoreboard and sound system.

Schmidt said he works with The City and Post 164 on improvements to the field and the facility, and has done something every year, including more seeding, new netting and the addition of picnic tables. On Thursday, work was being done on the infield lips to minimize ground ball hops, and plans are underway to build a two-level party deck on the third-base line for group events.

Schmidt hopes for improvements in every aspect, he said, attributing the Spearfish Sasquatch’s growth to the education of the organization to sponsors, and the public.

“This is the first time the Black Hills region has had anything close to this level of baseball,” he said. “This is more than just your local Little League or your local legion baseball team, or even amateur baseball. This is really about entertainment on and off the field.”

