INDEPENDENCE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Sasquatch overcome deficit, strike late to beat Big Sticks

  • Updated
Spearfish Sasquatch logo

Ryan Doran's RBI-single in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the Spearfish Sasquatch the lead and eventual 7-6 win over the Badlands Big Sticks on Tuesday at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

Ryan Bachman, who scored the winning run, was a triple shy of the cycle, hitting his third home run of the season as part of a three-hit performance that included three runs and two RBIs to lead the Sasquatch (25-27), who overcame a 4-0 deficit and have now won six of their last seven games.

Keenan O'Brien also homered, his first, and went 2 for 4 with a run and two RBIs, while Bailey Bordas collected a pair of doubles along with one run and one RBI.

Starting pitcher Connor Jones lasted just three innings, surrendering four runs on eight hits while striking out three without a walk. Griffin Shearon earned the win in relief, and Dylan Richey picked up the save.

The Sasquatch and Big Sticks (29-22) meet again for the second of five games to end the regular season Wednesday in Spearfish.

