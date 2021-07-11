Sasquatch rack up 23 runs in win over Canyon County

Ben Parker collected five runs and five RBIs as the Spearfish Sasquatch racked up 22 hits and topped the Canyon County Spuds in an offensive onslaught, 23-12, Sunday evening in Spearfish.

Parked tallied three extra-base hits, two doubles and a triple, in a 5 for 5 day, while Nicky Winterstein went 4 for 6 with five RBIs and four runs and Hayden Driggs went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs.

Rapid City native Ryan Bachman earned two hits and drove in three runs, Theo Hardy scored four runs and Seth Surrett scored three runs.

Starting pitcher Jace Wessels surrendered six runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings, striking out one and walking one. Dante Schmid got the win in the relief, allowing three runs on two hits and walking four without a strikeout in 1 1/3 innings.

The Sasquatch (27-13) begin a four-game road series against the Mining City Tommyknockers on Monday.

