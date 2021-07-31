Sasquatch rally falls short, winning streak snapped

Charles McAdoo hit a two-run single with two outs to make it a two-run game in the bottom of the ninth, but the Spearfish Sasquatch's rally fell short as they dropped a 13-11 result to the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs on Saturday in Spearfish to snap a six-game winning streak.

McAdoo finished 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs, while Matt Crossley went 2 for 5 with a double, Will Riley went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run and Theo Hardy recorded four runs. Ben Parker drove in two runs and scored another as part of a 1 for 4 performance.

Starting pitcher Riley Moran surrendered four runs on five hits in four innings, striking out one and walking two in the no decisions. Reliever Cade Stuff picked up the loss after allowing five runs on three hits and two walks in one inning.

The Sasquatch (39-18) will face the Sabre Dogs in the rubber match Sunday in Spearfish.

