Sasquatch rally in 10th to stop the Trappers

The Spearfish Sasquatch scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning and gained a 7-3 win over the Pierre Trappers Wednesday night in Pierre.
With the win, the Sasquatch stayed one-half game ahead of the Fremont Moo for the top spot in the Clark Division's second half. If Spearfish wins the division, the Sasquatch host the first round of the Expedition League playoffs Monday.
Spearfish is 21-10 in the second half, with Fremont, an 8-1 winner over Western Nebraska Wednesday night, is 20-10.
In the 10th inning, Charles McAdoo had a two-run double and Ryan Bachman added a run-scoring single. Zachary Kriethe, who earned the save on the mound, also scored on a wild pitch.
No other results were made available.
Spearfish and Pierre close the series at Hyde Stadium Thursday night at 6:05 p.m. (MT). The Sasquatch close the regular season Friday and Saturday at the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks.
Renner opens Central Plains with win
Renner Post 307 opened the Central Plains Regional American Legion Baseball Tournament Wednesday in Sioux Falls with a 4-1 win over De Pere, Wis.
The South Dakota state champions broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the sixth inning and one more in the seventh for the win.
Host Sioux Falls East was off to a nice stat, leading 4-0 over La Crosse, Wis., but the game was delayed in the third inning from rain.
Zach Ridl, Andy Moen and Reece Arbogast all had two hits for the Royals. Austin Henryn earned the win, striking out seven in 4 2/3 inning. Harry Hueners started the game on the mound with gave up two hits and one run in 2 1/3 innings, striking out six.
Renner returns to action Thursday against the winner of the East-La Crosse game.
In Gillette, Wyo., Cheyenne Post 6 and Gillette both came away with wins in the Northwest Regional Tournament.
Cheyenne toppled Eugene Ore., 5-1 and Gillette edged Eagle River, Alaska 2-1. Cheyenne faces Yakima Valley, Wash. Thursday and Gillette faces Idaho Falls.
City Flag Football League registration set
Registration is open for the 5-Man Adult Flag Football Leagues. Hosted by the City’s Parks and Recreation Department, the six-week leagues begin the week of Aug. 23.
Registration deadline is Aug.18. The league includes men’s competitive and recreational divisions with games played at the Omaha Street Fields. An end of season tournament follows the six-week season of league play.
Cost is $350 to field a team. Register online at rcgov.org on the Parks and Recreation page, at the Swim Center or the Parks and Rec office. For more information, contact Matt Brandhagen at matt.brandhagen@rcgov.org or call 415-0226 or 394-5223.