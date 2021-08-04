Sasquatch rally in 10th to stop the Trappers

Host Sioux Falls East was off to a nice stat, leading 4-0 over La Crosse, Wis., but the game was delayed in the third inning from rain.

Zach Ridl, Andy Moen and Reece Arbogast all had two hits for the Royals. Austin Henryn earned the win, striking out seven in 4 2/3 inning. Harry Hueners started the game on the mound with gave up two hits and one run in 2 1/3 innings, striking out six.

Renner returns to action Thursday against the winner of the East-La Crosse game.

In Gillette, Wyo., Cheyenne Post 6 and Gillette both came away with wins in the Northwest Regional Tournament.

Cheyenne toppled Eugene Ore., 5-1 and Gillette edged Eagle River, Alaska 2-1. Cheyenne faces Yakima Valley, Wash. Thursday and Gillette faces Idaho Falls.

City Flag Football League registration set

Registration is open for the 5-Man Adult Flag Football Leagues. Hosted by the City’s Parks and Recreation Department, the six-week leagues begin the week of Aug. 23.

Registration deadline is Aug.18. The league includes men’s competitive and recreational divisions with games played at the Omaha Street Fields. An end of season tournament follows the six-week season of league play.

Cost is $350 to field a team. Register online at rcgov.org on the Parks and Recreation page, at the Swim Center or the Parks and Rec office. For more information, contact Matt Brandhagen at matt.brandhagen@rcgov.org or call 415-0226 or 394-5223.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0