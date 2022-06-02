Sasquatch rally in the ninth, beat Hastings in extras

The Spearfish Sasquatch rallied for four runs in the top of the ninth inning and pushed Thursday night's game to extras, eventually beating the Hastings Sodbusters 12-11 at Duncan Field in Hastings, Nebraska.

Johnny McHenry earned a double and went 2 for 5 with two runs and drew two walks to record the only multi-hit game for the Sasquatch (2-7), who were walked 17 times. Rapid City native Ryan Bachman tallied two RBIs, and Carson Green, Gabe Springer and Ivan Palomino each scored two runs.

Spearfish starting pitcher Hunter Polley lasted five innings, surrendering two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out six on 101 pitches.

The Sasquatch begin a three-game against the Fremont Moo on Friday in Fremont, Nebraska.

