Sasquatch rally to beat Whiskey Jacks

Charles McAdoo's two-out triple in the top of the ninth lifted the Spearfish Sasquatch to a 9-7 win over the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks Tuesday night in Grand Forks, N.D.

The Sasquatch rallied for four runs in the inning — all with two outs — to win their ninth game of the season against three losses.

Spearfish loaded the bases on a single by Johnny McHenry and walks to Theo Hardy and Ben Parker, before McAdoo cleared the bases. He then scored on a passed ball.

McAdoo paced the Sasquatch with three hits and four RBI, while McHenry added three hits and Rey Lozano two hits.

Logan Wensley picked up the win on the mound despite giving up three runs on six hits in three innings. Zachary Kriethe came on to get the save with a scoreless ninth, striking out two batters. Nico Saldias pitched five innings, giving up seven hits and four runs, striking out five.

The Sasquatch jumped out to a 2-0 lead and led 3-1 after three innings before Wheat City tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and then took a 4-3 lead with a run in the fifth.

Spearfish gained the lead with a run in the bottom of the sixth and added two more runs in the bottom of the seventh.