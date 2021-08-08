Sasquatch roll, earn first playoffs berth

The Spearfish Sasquatch clinched their first-ever Expedition League playoffs berth with a 9-2 win over the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks Saturday night in Grand Forks, N.D.

The Sasquatch went into the night one-half game ahead of the Fremont Moo for the top spot in the second half of the Clark Division season. All Spearfish had to do to win the division was beat Wheat City or for Fremont to lose to Sioux Falls.

The Sasquatch not only beat the Whiskey Jacks handily, but Fremont lost to Sioux Falls 14-10.

With the win, Spearfish hosts Western Nebraska Monday night at 6:35 p.m. at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

The Sasquatch didn't fool around against Wheat City, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning, five in the second and two more in the third for a 9-0 lead. Wheat City got on the board with two in the bottom of the third and the two teams put up zeroes the rest of the way.

Charles McAdoo made another strong push for league MVP honors with three hits and two runs scored to pace the Sasquatch. McAdoo is hitting .372 with eight home runs and a league-leading 81 runs batted in. In fact, McAdoo's 81 RBI are 18 more than the second-best in the lead (63) by teammate Ben Parker.