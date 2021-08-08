Sasquatch roll, earn first playoffs berth

The Spearfish Sasquatch clinched their first-ever Expedition League playoffs berth with a 9-2 win over the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks Saturday night in Grand Forks, N.D.
The Sasquatch went into the night one-half game ahead of the Fremont Moo for the top spot in the second half of the Clark Division season. All Spearfish had to do to win the division was beat Wheat City or for Fremont to lose to Sioux Falls.
The Sasquatch not only beat the Whiskey Jacks handily, but Fremont lost to Sioux Falls 14-10.
With the win, Spearfish hosts Western Nebraska Monday night at 6:35 p.m. at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.
The Sasquatch didn't fool around against Wheat City, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning, five in the second and two more in the third for a 9-0 lead. Wheat City got on the board with two in the bottom of the third and the two teams put up zeroes the rest of the way.
Charles McAdoo made another strong push for league MVP honors with three hits and two runs scored to pace the Sasquatch. McAdoo is hitting .372 with eight home runs and a league-leading 81 runs batted in. In fact, McAdoo's 81 RBI are 18 more than the second-best in the lead (63) by teammate Ben Parker.
Gage Ninness had three hits and two RBI, while Michael Doerr and Ryan Bachman had two hits each.
Hayden Sylte got the win on the mound with 3 1/3 innings of relief of starter Nicco Saldias, who went the first 3 2/3 innings, giving up both runs. Jack VanDoran pitched one scoreless inning and Zachary Kriethe got two outs and McAdoo the final out with a strikeout.
Spearfish finished the second half of the season at 23-11 and 44-20 overall, second best in the league to Souris Valley, which was 44-18.
Little League
Sioux Falls gets 10-0 win in Midwest Regionals opener
The Sioux Falls All-Stars, the South Dakota state champions, got a perfect game on the mound from Gavin Weir and rolled past Davenport Southeast, Iowa, 10-0 Saturday to open the Midwest Regionals near Indianapolis, Ind.
Weir was spectacular, striking out 13 of the 15 Iowa batters. The other two outs were weak grounders back to him on the mound.
With Weir on the mound, the Sioux Falls offense didn't need much, but got plenty with nine hits, taking control of the game with three runs in the third, four in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Noah Kuenzi hit his first-ever home run in Little League with a two-run shot in the third inning. Cason Mediger had two hits and two RBI and Brekken Biteler added two hits.
Sioux Falls returns to action Sunday at 2 p.m. MT against Missouri-Daniel Boone Little League, which received a first-round bye. In the other games Saturday, Hastings, Neb., just got past Fargo, N.D., 1-0 and Centennial Lakes Little League of Circle Pines, Minn., thumped JL Hutchinson of Pittsburg, Kan., 10-2.
American Legion
Renner eliminated from Central Plains Regional
Renner Post 307's run at the Central Plains Regional Tournament in Sioux Falls came to an end with a 5-4 loss to Hopkins, Minn., Saturday morning in an elimination game.
Renner scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning, but Hopkins scored four in the top of the third and led 5-1 before the Royals made a game of it again with three runs in the bottom of the fourth.
But Hopkins pitching shut down Renner the rest of the way to stay alive in the tournament.
Zach Ridl had two of Renner's four hits, with Aspen Dahl, Teegan Schlimegen, Zak Evers and Harry Hueners all bringing home one run.
With the loss, the Royals finished at 33-12 on the season.
In the late game Saturday, De Pere, Wis., handed Fargo, N.D., its first loss of the tournament 13-0. With all three teams remaining having one loss, De Pere faces Hopkins Sunday at 11:30 a.m. (MT), with the winner taking on Fargo at 2:30 p.m. in the title game.