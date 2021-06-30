 Skip to main content
Sasquatch roll to win over Sunfish
LOCAL ROUNDUP

The Spearfish Sasquatch opened the second half of the Expedition League season by stopping the Sioux Falls Sunfish 19-14 Wednesday night in Sioux Falls.

It was a tight game early, tied at 6-6 through three innings, before the Sasquatch exploded for two runs in the fourth, three in the fifth and eight in the sixth inning for a 19-6 lead.

Sioux Falls rallied for the game's final eight runs to close the gap, including four in the bottom of the ninth.

Spearfish finished with 20 hits, led by Charles McAdoo with four hits and four RBI, Ryan Bachman, Johnny McHenry, Nicky Winterstein, Ben Parker all with three hits each, with Parker driving home three runs and McHenry two. Chandler Ibach and Theo Hardy both had two RBI.

Spearfish, which was 20-9 in the first half of the season, and the Sunfish, 14-16 in the first half, close the three-game series Thursday night at 5:35 p.m.

Special Olympics track event set

The Rapid City Flame will be hosting a Special Olympics exhibition track event at Sioux Park Stadium Thursday from 5-7 p.m., with a full slate of events.

A large number of athletes are expected to compete, ready and excited to show off their talents. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

