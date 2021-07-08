Sasquatch set team record in crushing Casper

The Spearfish Sasquatch set a franchise record in runs scored in one game, although it took them two days to do it.

In a game that begin Tuesday night but was stopped in the fourth inning because of lightning tied at 5-5, the game was continued to Wednesday and the Sasquatch erupted for 10 runs in the fifth inning and crushed the Casper Horseheads 26-9 at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

Spearfish tacked on four in the sixth, one in the seventh and six more in the eighth for 26 runs on 21 hits. The second seven-inning game Wednesday was a much different story and was still in progress at the Journal press time.

In the Tuesday/Wednesday contest, Spearfish got four home runs from Theo Hardy, Charles McAdoo, Seth Surrett and Matt Crossley. Hardy hit a grand slam in the eighth and also had a three-run triple earlier in the game for seven RBI.

McAdoo had six hits, scored six runs and knocked in five, while Ben Parker and Surrett both had three RBI.

The Sasquatch continue their homestand when they host Canyon County in a three-game series that begins Friday at 6:35 p.m.

