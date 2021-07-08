Sasquatch set team record in crushing Casper

The Spearfish Sasquatch set a franchise record in runs scored in one game, although it took them two days to do it.
In a game that begin Tuesday night but was stopped in the fourth inning because of lightning tied at 5-5, the game was continued to Wednesday and the Sasquatch erupted for 10 runs in the fifth inning and crushed the Casper Horseheads 26-9 at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.
Spearfish tacked on four in the sixth, one in the seventh and six more in the eighth for 26 runs on 21 hits. The second seven-inning game Wednesday was a much different story and was still in progress at the Journal press time.
In the Tuesday/Wednesday contest, Spearfish got four home runs from Theo Hardy, Charles McAdoo, Seth Surrett and Matt Crossley. Hardy hit a grand slam in the eighth and also had a three-run triple earlier in the game for seven RBI.
McAdoo had six hits, scored six runs and knocked in five, while Ben Parker and Surrett both had three RBI.
The Sasquatch continue their homestand when they host Canyon County in a three-game series that begins Friday at 6:35 p.m.
Spearfish falls twice to Renner
Spearfish Post 164 dropped a tough road twinbill, losing to Renner 11-1 and 6-4 Thursday night in Pierre.
In the opener, Renner scored two runs in five of the six innings and one in the second for the win.
Spearfish had just four hits, with Aiden Haught knocking in the lone run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The second game was much more competitive, with Post 164 leading 3-2 after five innings, only to see Renner score five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Spearfish scored once in the seventh but could get no closer.
Post 164 outhit Renner 14-8, with Brady Hartwig, Braden Ericks, Ty Seiber, Haught, Kaiden Feyereisen and Alec Sundsted all having two hits. Feyereisen knocked in two runs.
Spearfish, 23-29, is at Scottsbluff, Neb., for a doubleheader Saturday.