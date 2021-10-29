 Skip to main content
COLLEGE BASEBALL

Sasquatch, six others form Independence League

There's a shakeup in regional summer collegiate baseball, as seven teams from the Expedition League have left to form a new league, the Independence League Baseball.

In a news release Friday afternoon, it was announced that seven former Expedition League teams have left to form the Independence League.

Those teams include the Spearfish Sasquatch, Badlands Big Sticks (Dickinson, N.D.), Canyon County Spuds (Caldwell, Idaho), Casper Horseheads (Casper, Wyo.), Fremont Moo (Fremont, Neb.), Hastings Sodbusters (Hastings, Neb.), and Western Nebraska Pioneers (Gering, Neb.).

No reason was given for the formation of the new league, but according to the Montana Standard in Butte, Mont., the teams left in wake of everything that transpired with the Mining City Tommyknockers and former general manager Dane Wagner, the son of team and Expedition League owner Steve Wagner.

Dane Wagner was fired at the end of the season as Butte's GM in wake of a player treatment scandal. He was also arrested and charged with burglary earlier this month for going into a mental health clinic without permission and taking a space heater.

The four teams remaining in the Expedition League include the Pierre Trappers, Sioux Falls Sunfish, Souris Valley Sabre Dogs Minot, N.D.) and Grand Forks Sabre Dogs, all owned by Steve Wagner.

There is no word as if the Expedition League will continue.

According to the release, these teams are dedicated to their respective communities and vow to work cooperatively, aiming to provide the very best experience for fans, players, coaches and staffs. Each organization will be operated professionally and with integrity, promising to keep the fan and player experience at the top of mind all day, every day.

The release added that the Independence League Baseball is actively recruiting and vetting additional teams, venues and operators for the 2022 season and beyond. Announcements on these and more will be shared as commitments are finalized.

The 2022 Independence League Baseball regular season will run May 24 through July 30, followed by a week of playoffs to crown the inaugural season champion. For information on Independence League Baseball visit www.independenceleague.com.

