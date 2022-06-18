Sasquatch snap losing skid in win over Canyon County

The Spearfish Sasquatch snapped a five-game losing streak Saturday night by beating the Canyon County Spuds 4-3 at Wolfe Field in Caldwell, Idaho.

Trailing 3-1 after five innings, the Sasquatch (5-15) strung together three runs in the top of the sixth inning to pull ahead, and held on through three and a half scoreless innings to seal the victory.

Belle Fourche native Gage Kracht, batting out of the ninth spot in the lineup, had the only multi-hit performance of the game for Spearfish, going 2 for 4 with an RBI. Ryan Bachman, who hails from Rapid City, and Cam Hoiland recorded doubles, while Bachman scored a run and Hoiland added a run and an RBI. Harrison Clark and Drew Biggerstaff also scored, while Clark drove in a run.

Starting pitcher Kenji Miller lasted five innings, allowing all three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three in 77 pitches. Dylan Richey was lights out in his relief effort, tossing four scoreless innings without surrendering a hit or a walk, and fanning five on 38 pitches and 12 batters faced.

The Sasquatch were first to get on the board, scoring one run in the third inning on an RBI-single by Clark that drove in Bachman, who led off the inning with a double, from second.

The Spuds (11-7), who saw a six-game winning streak come to an end, moved ahead with three runs in the fifth.

Spearfish cut its deficit to one in the sixth on an RBI-double by Hoiland, then tied the game on an RBI-single by Biggerstaff in the next at-bat. Kracht then gave his team the lead later in the frame on a two-out RBI-single, and Richey took over from there on the mound.

Spearfish and Canyon County will meet Sunday for the fifth and final game of the series.

