INDEPENDENT LEAGUE BASEBALL

Sasquatch split doubleheader with Fremont

  • Updated
Spearfish Sasquatch logo

The Spearfish Sasquatch made up Tuesday's rained-out game by playing a doubleheader against the Fremont Moo on Wednesday at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

The Sasquatch lost their first game 11-2 before rebounding with an 11-6 win in their second.

In Game 1, Rapid City native Ryan Bachman had the only multi-hit performance, going 2 for 3, while Trey Vorwald and Drew Biggerstaff drove in the only runs. Starting pitcher Connor Jones picked up the loss, allowing four runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out four in 4 2/3 innings.

In Game 2, Bachman, Johnny McHenry and Harrison Clark collected two hits apiece, while McHenry scored two runs and Clark picked up three RBIs. Starter Jackson Betancourt lasted three innings, surrendering four runs on three hits and three walks without a strikeout in the no-decision.

The Sasquatch (3-10) host the Moo (5-2) on Thursday.

