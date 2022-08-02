Sasquatch stall Badlands Big Sticks, advance to ILB championship series

The Spearfish Sasquatch stifled the Badlands Big Sticks en route to a 6-1 victory Tuesday night at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark in Dickinson, North Dakota.

The win clinched the Great Plains Division title and Spearfish's spot in the inaugural Independence Baseball League championship series that kicks off on Thursday.

The Sasquatch relied on explosive hitting and shutdown pitching to eliminate the Big Sticks from playoff contention. Spearfish racked up six runs on 12 hits and held badlands to one run on five hits.

Ryan Doran led the way at the plate for the Sasquatch and went 4 for 5 with one run and one RBI. Bailey Bordas finished 3 for 4 with two runs and a walk, while Damon Gaither finished 2 for 5 with one RBI and one run.

Connor Jones earned the win in six innings as the starter. He allowed one run (earned) on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

Griffin Shearon and Dylan Richey entered in relief and held Badlands without a hit for the final three innings.

Devyn Hernandez suffered the loss in 4 1/3 innings as a starter. He allowed five runs (all earned) on seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

The Sasquatch will play a three game set against, Nebraskaland Division champion, the Western Nebraska Pioneers on Thursday at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.