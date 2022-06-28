Sasquatch stay hot with 9-2 win over Fremont

The Spearfish Sasquatch collected 13 hits in a 9-2 win over the Fremont Moo on Tuesday at Moeller Field in Fremont, Nebraska to claim their seventh victory over their last nine games.

Carson Green and Trey Vorwald tallied three hits each for the Sasquatch (11-17), while Green earned two runs and one RBI and Vowarld doubled and added a run. Ryan Bachman picked up a pair of hits and scored a run, and Johnny McHenry and Keenan O'Brien earned two runs apiece.

Ethan Stade racked up nine strikeouts over seven innings on the mound, surrendering one run on seven hits and no walks on 101 pitches.

The Sasquatch face the Moo (16-12) on Wednesday in their regular-season finale.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0