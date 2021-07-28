Sasquatch stop Sunfish for 4th straight win

The Spearfish Sasquatch scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and outlasted the Sioux Falls Sunfish 12-11 Wednesday night in Expedition League action at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.
The win was Spearfish's fourth straight and put them at 16-8 in the second half and 37-17 on the season.
Spearfish overcame two big innings by the Sunfish, as Sioux Falls scored seven runs n the top of the second and four in the top of the fourth. The Sasquatch trailed 11-5 before scoring the final seven runs of the game.
Matt Crossley had a huge game for Spearfish with four hits and two RBI, while Ryan Bachman added three hits and two RBI. Theo Hardy and Gage Ninness finished with two hits each.
Sebastian Munoz got the win in relief, pitching two scoreless innings. Jace Wessels started and lasted just 3 1/3 inning, giving up all 11 runs on 11 hits. Hunter Runion pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings and Jack VanDoran and Zachary Kriethe closed with one inning each of scoreless ball, with Kriethe earning the save.
The two teams will face off again at Black Hills Energy Stadium Thursday night at 6:35 p.m.
Flag football registration ending soon
The NFL Flag Football League will kick off the season Aug. 29 with a clinic at O'Harra Stadium. The league is a non-contact flag football league for boys and girls who are entering grades 1 to 4 for the 2021 school year.
There will be seven regular season games that will be played on Sunday afternoons between approximately noon and 5 p.m. beginning on Sept. 5 and ending on Oct. 17. Playoffs and championship games will be held for select teams on Sunday, Oct. 24.
To register for the league, go to www.hardrockclub.org/flagfb and complete the NFL Youth Flag Football League form. Registration will close on Aug. 5 or when teams are filled, whichever is sooner.
Grades 1 and 2 will play in conference A. Grades 3 and 4 will play in conference B. Coaches and officials are players from the South Dakota Mines Hardrocker football team.
Cost is $125 per player.
Teams generally consist of eight to 10 players (five play at a time). You may sign up as a team, as a group, or individually. Individuals will be assigned to a team based on age, school, and location.
For more information, email HardrockClub@sdsmt.edu or call 394-2601.
BHSU women's soccer announced schedule
The Black Hills State women's soccer program has announced its 2021 schedule which will feature seven home games within the 15-game slate.
The Yellow Jackets open the 2021 campaign at home, hosting Southwest Minnesota State on Sept. 3. Then they head to Billings, Mont. to play in the Rimrock Classic where they'll take on University of Mary Sept. 9 and Minnesota State Moorhead on Sept. 11.
BHSU opens its conference schedule at Colorado Christian on Sept. 24 before traveling to Colorado Mesa on Sept. 26.
The women head home for a pair of games, taking on Colorado Mines Oct. 1 and Regis Oct. 3 before hitting the road again and heading to CSU Pueblo (Oct. 8) and UCCS (Oct. 10).
Four of their next five will be home games as they matchup with Adams State on Oct. 15 and New Mexico Highlands on Oct. 17 in Spearfish. BHSU will head down to Westminster on Oct. 22 before returning home for Fort Lewis (Oct. 29) and Western Colorado (Oct. 31).
The Yellow Jackets will round out their 2021 regular season on the road at Metro State on Nov. 3.
The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournament will begin Nov. 7 with quarterfinal matchups before semifinals Nov. 10 and the championship game slated for Nov. 13.
BHSU women's golf adds Swan Invitational
The Black Hills State women's golf team has added the Swan Invitational hosted by Colorado School of Mines to the schedule for fall 2021.
The Swan Invitational will take place at Todd Creek Golf Club in Denver Sept. 13-14.
The addition increases the team's tournament count from three to four for the fall 2021 season.