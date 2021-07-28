Sasquatch stop Sunfish for 4th straight win

The Spearfish Sasquatch scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and outlasted the Sioux Falls Sunfish 12-11 Wednesday night in Expedition League action at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

The win was Spearfish's fourth straight and put them at 16-8 in the second half and 37-17 on the season.

Spearfish overcame two big innings by the Sunfish, as Sioux Falls scored seven runs n the top of the second and four in the top of the fourth. The Sasquatch trailed 11-5 before scoring the final seven runs of the game.

Matt Crossley had a huge game for Spearfish with four hits and two RBI, while Ryan Bachman added three hits and two RBI. Theo Hardy and Gage Ninness finished with two hits each.

Sebastian Munoz got the win in relief, pitching two scoreless innings. Jace Wessels started and lasted just 3 1/3 inning, giving up all 11 runs on 11 hits. Hunter Runion pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings and Jack VanDoran and Zachary Kriethe closed with one inning each of scoreless ball, with Kriethe earning the save.

The two teams will face off again at Black Hills Energy Stadium Thursday night at 6:35 p.m.

Flag football registration ending soon