Sasquatch surge in the ninth to knock off Casper

The Spearfish Sasquatch scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to pick up a win over the Casper Horseheads on Friday night at Mike Lansing Field in Casper, Wyoming.

Casper led 6-3 after seven innings before Spearfish picked up one run in the eighth and four in the ninth to secure the come-from-behind victory.

Nathan Leininger picked up the win for the Sasquatch. He pitched one inning and allowed three runs (all earned) on three hits with two walks and one strikeout.

Griffin Shearon earned the save in three perfect innings and struck out seven.

Jacob Peterson suffered the loss in 2/3 innings of relief, he allowed two runs on two hits with one strikeout.

Rapid City Post 22 alum Ryan Bachman led the way at the plate for the Sasquatch. He went 3 for 4 with two runs, two RBIs and a walk.

Columbia, South Carolina Nicky Winterstein went 3 for 5 with a run, in his third-straight three-run game.

Spearfish returns to action against Caper at 6:35 p.m. Saturday at Mike Lansing Field.