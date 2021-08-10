Sasquatch sweep division series, advance to 1st EL Championship

The Spearfish Sasquatch continued to make franchise history Tuesday night.
Aided by a strong four-pitcher performance, the Sasquatch got their bats going late at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering, Nebraska and topped the Western Nebraska Pioneers 3-1 in Game 2 of the Clark Division playoff to earn the series sweep and advance to their first-ever Expedition League Championship.
Spearfish (46-20) will meet the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs (46-18) in the best-of-3 championship series Friday through Sunday.
Spearfish hosts game 1 Friday night at 6:35 p.m. with Game 2 in Minot, N.D., Saturday and the if necessary game Sunday, also at Souris Valley.
Hayden Sylte went 2 for 4 at the plate with a triple and a run, and was also the winning pitcher, allowing the Pioneers' (41-24) lone run on three hits while striking out three and walking none in 1 2/3 relief innings.
Rapid City native and leadoff batter Ryan Bachman and Jack VanDoran also tallied runs, while Johnny McHenry picked up an RBI and Gage Ninness collected two hits.
Starting pitcher Nico Saldias tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings, fanning five and walking four while surrendering one hit. Zachary Kriethe set a league record with his 14th save of the season, striking out one without allowing a hit in 2/3 innings.
The Sasquatch were hitless through 4 2/3 innings and remained locked in a scoreless battle until the bottom of the seventh when Sylte gave up back-to-back hits on two outs, the latter of which brought home a Pioneers runner from second base to get Western Nebraska on the board and up 1-0.
Spearfish immediately overcame its deficit in the eighth, however, as Sylte lead off the inning with a triple. Three batters later, an error on a ball put into play by Bachman scored Sylte and tied the contest. Ninness then roped a go-ahead RBI-single and McHenry followed with an RBI sacrifice fly to give the Sasquatch a 3-1 lead.
VanDoran and Kriethe then closed the door in the final two frames on the mound to secure the Spearfish victory.