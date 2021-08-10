Sasquatch sweep division series, advance to 1st EL Championship

The Spearfish Sasquatch continued to make franchise history Tuesday night.

Aided by a strong four-pitcher performance, the Sasquatch got their bats going late at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering, Nebraska and topped the Western Nebraska Pioneers 3-1 in Game 2 of the Clark Division playoff to earn the series sweep and advance to their first-ever Expedition League Championship.

Spearfish (46-20) will meet the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs (46-18) in the best-of-3 championship series Friday through Sunday.

Spearfish hosts game 1 Friday night at 6:35 p.m. with Game 2 in Minot, N.D., Saturday and the if necessary game Sunday, also at Souris Valley.

Hayden Sylte went 2 for 4 at the plate with a triple and a run, and was also the winning pitcher, allowing the Pioneers' (41-24) lone run on three hits while striking out three and walking none in 1 2/3 relief innings.

Rapid City native and leadoff batter Ryan Bachman and Jack VanDoran also tallied runs, while Johnny McHenry picked up an RBI and Gage Ninness collected two hits.