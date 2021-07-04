Sasquatch sweep doubleheader for series win over Hastings

The Spearfish Sasquatch claimed two close games over the Hastings Sodbusters in Nebraska on Sunday for the 2-1 series win, securing 6-5 and 3-1 seven-inning victories.

GAME 1

Theo Hardy earned a double and collected two RBIs as part of a 2 for 3 day as Spearfish (23-11) held off a late rally by Hastings (9-25) for the 6-5 victory. Charles McAdoo went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Chandler Ibach picked up two RBIs and a run.

Jace Wessels got the win on the mound in the start, surrendering three runs on seven hits while striking out six and walking one in 4 2/3 innings.

GAME 2

Hayden Driggs and Gage Ninnes tallied RBI-singles to break a 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh as the Sasquatch grabbed a 3-1 win.

Driggs finished 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI, while Theo Hardy notched a double and went 1 for 4. Seth Surrett had the only multi-hit performance for Spearfish, going 2 for 3 without a run or an RBI.

The Sasquatch are off Monday and return home Tuesday to begin a six-game home stand.

